Win tickets: 97.5 The Brand’s Cowboy gameday contest

(Fremont County, WY) – Calling all country music enthusiasts and fans of 97.5 The Brand! We are thrilled to bring you an exciting radio contest that you won’t want to miss. Get ready for the Cowboy GameDay Contest, a fantastic opportunity to win big while enjoying the best of country music. We will give you all the details on how to participate and increase your chances of winning tickets to the highly-anticipated game between Fresno State and Wyoming on October 7th (Time TBD), all while soaking in the soul-soothing tunes of your favorite country artists. So, grab your cowboy boots and get ready for an adventure like no other! OH did we mention you also get a hotel room in Laramie with the tickets? Good luck!

How to Participate

Participating in the Cowboy GameDay contest is as easy as pie. Follow these simple steps to join in on the fun:

Like 97.5 The Brand on Facebook: The first step is to head over to our Facebook page and hit that “Like” button. You can find us at 97.5 The Brand Facebook Page. This step is crucial because it ensures you stay updated on contest announcements, winners, and other exciting content. Make sure to fill out your information here so you know you are in to win the tickets and hotel room. Visit the Contest Details: To get the full scoop on the Cowboy GameDay Adventure contest, including rules, eligibility, and the fantastic prizes up for grabs, visit the official contest page here.

Stay Tuned and Listen Live

To make the most of your Cowboy GameDay Adventure, don’t forget to tune in to 97.5 The Brand’s live stream. You can catch all your favorite country tracks and updates on the contest by visiting this link.

CONTEST ENDS October 2nd.