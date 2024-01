Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Elementary student is the week is Sebastian Duran.

“ Sebastian loves school! He comes everyday ready to learn. His bubbly personality and smile are sure to make your day. He loves all his teachers and friends and is always willing to lend a helping hand. ”

