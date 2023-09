Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Blaiz Mitchell.

Willow Creek Elementary’s student of the week is Blaiz Mitchell. Blaiz is nominated by Mrs. Payne. “ Blaiz is hard working, compassionate, a problem solver, and overall he sets the bar high. I am so proud of all his accomplishments in this short time!”

Advertisement