Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Annabelle Rosenthal.

Annabelle comes to class with passion in her heart and grit on her mind. She always does her best, asks for help, and even asks to learn new songs like “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”. She reminds us all to stop every now and again to sing and dance. She is the sweet soul that keeps our room grounded. Proud of this young girl!

