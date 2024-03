Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Congratulations to our Willow Creek Student of the Week, Ameena Waheed.

“Ameena is a down to earth, love with her whole heart, the most patient and kind friend anyone would want to have at school. She is a phenomenal student, always working hard and doing her best. Her intelligence, work ethic, and kindness do not go unnoticed. Our second grade class is beyond blessed to have this sweet girl with us this year! To know her is to truly LOVE her. Love, Mrs B.”

Advertisement