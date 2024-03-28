Widely scattered rain showers expected for Thursday; snow likely tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that Pacific moisture moving into our area will result in some widely scattered rain showers today, March 28.

Those rain showers are expected to turn to snow showers tonight, with partly cloudy skies.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that we should experience southwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph, occurring for most locations this afternoon.

High temperatures will be all over the place today, with Dubois at 43 degrees, the South Pass area at 39 degrees, Lander/Riverton/Jeffrey City in the 50’s, and Shoshoni at 61 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s for most. h/t NWSR