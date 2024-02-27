Coffee Time: Lander Library’s free seed library now open

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Monty Hettich and Lane Bushmeyer from the Lander Library.

Hettich and Bushmeyer stopped by to talk about the Library’s annual “Free Seed Library,” which is now accepting seeds and in the process of alphabetizing/organizing them.

The Free Seed Library is volunteer-run, and accepts seeds for vegetables, herbs, flowers and more.

To find out how to donate/pick up seeds, become a volunteer, and to hear more about the Lander Library, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Hettich and Bushmeyer below!





