Mental Health Monday: Learn more about nature therapy from The Treeline Project

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Today in the 10, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Laurel and Joseph Gonzalez.

Laurel and Joseph are the Executive Directors for The Treeline Project, whose mission is to “give everyone the opportunity to experience the therapeutic effects of the outdoors no matter their financial situation or experience with the outdoors. The Treeline Project believes that being in nature is vital to mental and physical wellbeing and should be made available to everyone.”

Laurel and Joseph lead small group outdoor excursions with other Treeline Project team members (and packing llamas), for anyone wishing to feel the therapeutic effects of nature.

Laurel and Joseph give details about the history of the Treeline Project, the specifics about how to plan a trip, and the overall healing benefits/importance of connecting with nature.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Laurel and Joseph below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

