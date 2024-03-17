WhatsHappening: Monthly wyoming talent showcase ‘Stage Presence’ celebrates St. Patty’s Day today

(Lander, WY) – The Stage Presence monthly performance series continues today, March 17 with the next round of Wyoming talent varying from music to comedy to spoken word and more.

The festivities begin at the Lander Bar at 2:00 PM with a St. Patty’s Day celebration and Lander’s local Irish band, Flight of the Green Elk.

Following the Irish fun, March’s featured Stage Presence performers will include:

NightFire

Micah Wyatt

Tom Brady

Seth Finley

String Theory

The Stage Presence showcase is open to Wyoming musicians, comedians, poets, speakers and pretty much any form of entertainers (within reason), who can sign up in advance of the next month’s night by messaging the Stage Presence Facebook page.