WhatsHappening: Lander Elks, Parks & Rec set date for 2024 Easter egg hunt

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Elks Lodge and the Lander Parks & Rec Department will once again be providing fun for the whole family with the 2024 annual Easter egg hunt, which will take place on Saturday, March 30.

Easter Sunday is the next day, March 31.

The hunt is set to take place at Lander City Park, but always be ready for a pivot to a new location like last year’s move to the LVHS soccer fields.

Advertisement

While the hunt begins at the same time for everyone (in the past, right at 9:30 AM, but this year’s start time is still unconfirmed), it will be split up by age groups via clearly marked signs.

The Elks will of course have their bike raffle and other fun in store, and the Easter Bunny himself may even make an appearance! Even the Easter Bunny braved the cold the last two years for the Elks Easter egg hunt! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Check out the video below of the snowy opening charge from last year’s hunt, for an idea on what the fun will look like!