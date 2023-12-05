WhatsHappening: Fremont County strategic plan public meetings concerning Lander area roads set for December 11/13

(Lander, WY) – DOWL and Fremont County invites Fremont County residents to participate in public meetings regarding the Fremont County Strategic Plans for Lower North Fork Road, North 2nd Street (beyond City limits), and Tweed Lane (beyond city limits).

The purpose of the strategic plans is to evaluate existing conditions and develop alternatives for future improvements.

The purpose of the meeting will be to outline goals of the project and receive public comment.

The meetings will start with a brief presentation at 6:00 PM followed by question and answer. The presentation will be repeated at 7:00 PM for those that miss the earlier presentation.

Two meetings will be held as follows:

Route: Lower North Fork/North 2nd Street

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Place: Lander Community Center

950 Buena Vista Drive

Lander, Wyoming

Route: Tweed Lane

Date: December 13, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Place: Lander Community Center

950 Buena Vista Drive

Lander, Wyoming

Contact Kasey Jones of DOWL with any questions or comments at [email protected].