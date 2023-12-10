WhatsHappening: Christmas in the Pioneer Village at the Pioneer Museum

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Pioneer Museum is celebrating Christmas with a new event – “An Old Fashioned Christmas in the Pioneer Village.” The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and is free and open to the public.

Visitors will walk through the Christmas-light-filled Pioneer Village to the livery stable. Inside, there will be Christmas crafts for the kids, cookies and hot chocolate, a photo booth, old-fashioned games, and an appearance by a very special guest from the North Pole. Cookies are being provided by the Lander Valley High School Home Sciences classes with help from the Lander Bake Shop’s ovens. The Fremont County Pioneer Association provides hot chocolate, coffee, and candy canes. h/t Pioneer Museum

Carolers will be on hand to sing Christmas favorites, and members of the Lander Valley High School band will be playing holiday tunes as well. The village church will be open with Christmas music playing inside for those who want to rest in the warmth of the church and enjoy a quieter time.

Folks will be able to take a wagon ride from the parking lot to the livery and back if they choose, or they can walk and enjoy the beautifully decorated houses and businesses of the village. The wagon rides are provided by Kathy MacDonald and her team of draft horses.

Guests should dress warmly since it will be cold, and even the livery stable will be on the cool side.

The Christmas lights are part of each county museum’s “I Light History” campaign to raise money to decorate each museum for the holidays. The Wind River Culture Foundation is raising funds for the museums. The Lander Museum will have many Christmas Lights and décor this year, but more will be added in future years as funds allow.

“We are hoping to make this a real Christmas destination with a spectacular holiday light show as we move forward,” said Museum curator Randy Wise.

For more information, call the museum at 307-332-3373 or visit them on Facebook at Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming. h/t Pioneer Museum