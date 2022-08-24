WhatsHappening: Bar 10/County 10 Trivia continues tonight at 7!

(Riverton, WY) – Bar 10 and County 10 have teamed up (a coalition of the 10’s if you will), for an end-of-summer season of Trivia Nights, held every Wednesday, 7:00 PM, at Bar 10, and the festivities continue tonight with some of the most trivial questions/knowledge you could imagine.

As promised, each Wednesday you can hear clues/hints/bonuses on Jerrad and Charene’s morning show on 105.1 JACK FM (6:00 AM to 9:00 AM), as well as on Coffee Time with Vince Tropea on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM (8:00 AM to 9:00 AM), and right here in these #WhatsHappening posts.

For tonight’s bonus, if you tell Trivia host Vince Tropea the secret password, you will get 5 bonus points.

The password for tonight is: “Today In The 10.”

Here’s how Trivia Night works for folks who may not know.

First, you get a team together and come up with a team name (the funnier the better, but we don’t judge). You can also play by yourself to prove you are the true trivia master.

Pick your spot in the bar, and as you wait for the first question, write your team name on every answer sheet that is provided to you.

After the questions are asked, loud music plays while you and your team come up with an answer, which you then write on the answer sheet and bring to the host area.

Questions are completely random, and won’t have a specific theme unless decided upon/announced well in advance.

After all the main round questions are asked, folks are faced with a final Jeopardy style question, where you can wager some, none, or all of your points.

Winners will receive gift cards, possible food and/or drinks, and other special prizes.

Come on out to Bar 10 every Wednesday night at 7:00 PM to test out that big brain, win fun prizes, and enjoy a night out with great food and cold drinks!