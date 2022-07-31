Bar 10 and County 10 are teaming up again for Wednesday Trivia Nights!

(Riverton, WY) – Last year, Bar 10 and County 10 teamed up (a coalition of the 10’s if you will), for a summer season of Trivia Nights, held every Wednesday night at 7:00 PM at Bar 10, and the 10’s have assembled again with a new season starting this Wednesday!

This year, KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea will be your humble trivia master, with 105.1 JACK-FM’s County 10 Morning Show hosts Jerrad Anderson and Charene Herrera filling in and making guest appearances.

Be sure to tune in to both shows and check County 10 for possible trivia clues throughout the week.

Advertisement

Here’s how Trivia Night works for folks who may not know.

First, you get a team together and come up with a team name (the funnier the better, but we don’t judge). You can also play by yourself to prove you are the true trivia master.

Pick your spot in the bar, and as you wait for the first question, write your team name on every answer sheet that is provided to you.

After the questions are asked, loud music plays while you and your team come up with an answer, which you then write on the answer sheet and bring to the host area.

Questions are completely random, and won’t have a specific theme unless decided upon/announced well in advance.

Advertisement

After all the main round questions are asked, folks are faced with a final Jeopardy style question, where you can wager some, none, or all of your points.

Winners will receive gift cards, possible food and/or drinks, and other special prizes.

Come on out to Bar 10 every Wednesday night at 7:00 PM to test out that big brain, win fun prizes, and enjoy a night out with great food and cold drinks!