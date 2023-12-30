WhatsHappening: 2024 Robert Burns Supper set for January 27

(Lander, WY) – The Wind River Scottish Society is once again hosting the annual Robert Burns Supper, which will take place at the Lander Senior Center on Saturday, January 27 at 6 pm.

The evening will include Scottish food (Haggis! Scotch eggs! Soda bread!), poetry and lyric readings, music from the Lander Pipe Band and a history of Robert Burns himself.

This event is family friendly and kids are welcome.

Advertisement

A $5 donation is encouraged, and folks can also bring food to share as well.

Full details are in the flyer below.