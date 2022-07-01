WhatsHappening: 2022 Four Winds Basketball Tournaments

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s time to get teams together for the inaugural Four Winds Open Youth Basketball Tournament and the 3rd annual Four Winds Open Teen Basketball Tournament.

The open youth tournament is happening July 22-24 at the LVHS Fieldhouse/Aux Gym in Lander. The fee is $150 with half due by July 18.

The open teen tournament is happening July 29-31 at the LVHS Fieldhouse/Aux Gym in Lander. The fee is $200 with half due by July 25.

