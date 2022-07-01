#WhatsHappening: 2022 Four Winds Basketball Tournaments

#whatshappening
#whatshappening
(Stock Photo)

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s time to get teams together for the inaugural Four Winds Open Youth Basketball Tournament and the 3rd annual Four Winds Open Teen Basketball Tournament.

The open youth tournament is happening July 22-24 at the LVHS Fieldhouse/Aux Gym in Lander. The fee is $150 with half due by July 18.

The open teen tournament is happening July 29-31 at the LVHS Fieldhouse/Aux Gym in Lander. The fee is $200 with half due by July 25.

Advertisement

Call (307) 438-1728 or (307) 349-4135 to enter. Additional details are shared on the flyers below.

h/t Paulita Spoonhunter
h/t Paulita Spoonhunter
Click to Enlarge

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.