WhatsHapening: Wyoming State Board of Education hosting ‘Profile of a Graduate’ community session Wednesday night

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming State Board of Education has announced that it is partnering with eight school districts to host community sessions where stakeholders will: 1) learn about the new Wyoming Profile of a Graduate initiative; 2) provide feedback on the draft profile; and 3) connect local values and strengths to the draft profile.

We’re inviting you to participate in the Fremont #1 session.

When: May 18, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Lander Valley High School auditorium

Each Community Session is designed to be a 2-hour, in-person meeting that brings together up to 30 individuals representing a broad cross-section of the community: educators, board members, students, parents, community leaders, business/industry folks, faith-based leaders, youth workers, etc.

Advertisement

Stakeholders will participate in activities that draw on their unique experience and expertise, and should plan to be present and engaged for the full length of the meeting.

In preparation for the session, please review the following recommendations for the draft Wyoming Profile of a Graduate.

The Wyoming Profile of a Graduate is an initiative led by the State Board of Education and developed in partnership with students, families, educators, community leaders, and

employers from across the state. The purpose of the Profile is to articulate the knowledge, skills, and mindsets students need to thrive after graduation; establish a focus for state and local policy; and create a strongly aligned educational system for Wyoming. For more information, click here.