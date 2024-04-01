Game and Fish Commission to meet in Riverton April 16-17

(Riverton, WY) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is April 16-17 in Riverton. The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn, 900 East Sunset Dr. The public is invited to attend in person or online via ZOOM and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission’s primary task will be to review and approve the 2024 hunting season proposals for big game, wild bison, upland game bird, small game and migratory game bird and the Light Goose Conservation Order.

The department plans to conduct informational presentations on trapping, the Speas Fish Hatchery cool/warm-water facility and landowner licenses. Additionally, the department and partners will present on the Dubois U.S. Highway 26 construction project.

Advertisement

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage.

The full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.