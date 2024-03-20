Westward Heights Resident of the Month: Dick Ellis – The rancher with a heart of gold!

In the vast expanse of Westward Heights, where stories intertwine and memories are made, there’s a man whose presence radiates warmth and wisdom – Dick Ellis, our March Resident of the Month. Let’s dive into the life of Dick, a man whose love for family, ranching, and adventure knows no bounds.

Life on the Ranch

For Dick, ranching isn’t just a job; it’s a way of life. From the beginning, he found his calling amidst the sprawling acres of his family’s ranch on North Fork. With over 400 acres to roam, Dick’s childhood was a tapestry of wide-open spaces, rugged landscapes, and the rhythmic cadence of ranch life. His favorite pastime? Riding horses – a passion that ignited at the tender age of four, long before he could saddle his own steed.

The Joy of New Life

As a rancher, Dick finds solace and joy in the simple moments – like watching newborn calves take their first steps into the world. It’s a sight that never fails to fill his heart with wonder and gratitude.

High School Hijinks and Classic Cars

Ah, the memories of youth! Dick recalls his high school days with a mischievous twinkle in his eye. With his trusty ’61 Ford boasting a powerful 390 engine, he wasn’t shy about leaving a trail of rubber behind him, much to the chagrin of local authorities.

Family First

For Dick, happiness is synonymous with family. His happiest memory? The birth of his children. If he could turn back time, it’s no surprise that he’d choose 1979, the year he married his beloved Pat, a union that continues to fill his life with love and laughter.

Life Lessons and Legacy

Dick’s life advice is simple yet profound: be happy and do the best you can. It’s a mantra that has guided him through life’s twists and turns, a compass pointing towards contentment and fulfillment. As he reflects on the passage of time, Dick finds solace in witnessing his children’s growth and accomplishments, a source of immense pride and joy.

Pack Trips and Family Traditions

Some of Dick’s fondest memories revolve around the tradition of pack trips with his family. From his childhood adventures to passing down the torch to his children, these outings are a testament to the bond shared between generations and the enduring spirit of adventure that defines Dick’s life.

Wishes for Good Health

If granted three wishes, Dick’s selflessness shines through. He wishes for nothing more than the health and happiness of his family, friends, and himself – a testament to his generous spirit and unwavering love for those closest to him.

Westward Heights: A Home Away From Home

What does Dick cherish most about Westward Heights? It’s the staff – a dedicated team of individuals who not only provide care but also lend a compassionate ear to his concerns and needs. Their kindness and attentiveness make Westward Heights feel like a true home.

Dick Ellis isn’t just a resident of Westward Heights; he’s a living testament to the values of hard work, family, and unwavering optimism. His journey is a reminder that amidst life’s challenges, the simple joys of love, laughter, and shared experiences are what truly matter.

Here’s to Dick, our March Resident of the Month!

