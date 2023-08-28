Westward Heights offering Nursing Assistant Training Program in October

Begin a rewarding career in the healthcare industry! LOOK NO FURTHER!

Westward Heights Care Center will be teaching a class October 16th-20th from 9 am to 5 pm with clinical to follow October 24th-26th from 6 am to 6 pm (12 hr shifts).

If this is something you’re passionate about, please fill out an online “CNA application” at https://www.westward-heights.com/.

Applicants who successfully complete the application will be notified by Chris Dailey to set up interviews.

**Limited seats available**

**Must be able to pass a background check **

(A criminal conviction is not an absolute bar to employment, but will only be considered in relation to the specific job)

To protect both our team members and the senior population we serve, COVID-19 vaccination is a mandatory condition of employment.