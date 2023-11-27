Westward Heights in Lander is hiring RNs – Work for the best!

If you’ve got a passion for excellence and a desire to make a difference in people’s lives, this might be the job for you!

The RN has the opportunity to positively interact with residents, guests, family members, and team members daily. RNs are passionate about providing the highest quality care possible and exceeding the expectations of those they serve and work with.

Qualified candidates will be Registered Nurses with a current CPR Certification. They will possess high personal integrity and a caring attitude and portray a positive image.

Westward Heights, a part of the Vetter Senior Living family, has been voted one of the 2023 “Great Places to Work”. Visit our Facebook page to see some of the reasons why!

Looking for flexible scheduling? We are happy to work with our team!

We offer a world-class facility and a competitive benefits package including:

Pay is based on Experience.

Vacation and Sick time

401K match starting at 3%

Student loan repayment program up to $30,000

Full benefits if working over 30 hours/week.

Dental and vision

Mileage assistance

FUN environment!

To apply or for questions on this position, stop by Westward Heights at 150 Caring Way in Lander or call Chris Dailey at 307-332-5560 ext. 24.

We’d love for you to join our winning team!