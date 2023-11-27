Westward Heights in Lander is hiring LPNs – Excellent pay and benefits!

If you’ve got a passion for excellence and a desire to make a difference in people’s lives, this might be the job for you!

Position Purpose: Through the development of a strong personal relationship, provide an atmosphere that promotes comfort, safety, a sense of well-being and above all, dignity in life, while providing excellent nursing services that exceed customer expectations.

Expectations and Responsibilities: You are a part of a highly respected team of skilled and caring people who are committed to making quality service a way of life. Your daily efforts and dedication will help us remain a premier provider of long-term care services. Everything you do in your role as an LPN should reflect the mission, vision, and values of Vetter Health Services.

We offer a world-class facility and a competitive benefits package including:

Pay is based on Experience.

Vacation and Sick time

401K match starting at 3%

Student loan repayment program up to $30,000

Full benefits if working over 30 hours/week.

Dental and vision

Mileage assistance

FUN environment!

Join a team of highly committed professionals who have the opportunity to do what they do best every day in an exceptional environment where learning and growth are encouraged and supported. Visit our Facebook page to learn more.

We’d love for you to join our winning team!

To apply or for questions on this position, stop by Westward Heights at 150 Caring Way in Lander or call Chris Dailey at 307-332-5560 ext. 24.