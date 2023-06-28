Westward Heights Care Center’s Resident of the Month embraces life with joy

Helen Lantgen: A Lifetime of Happiness and Fond Memories

Westward Heights Care Center’s June Resident of the Month, Helen Lantgen has graciously shared her life experiences and reflections in a heartfelt interview, providing a glimpse into the extraordinary journey she has embarked upon.

Helen’s journey began in her father’s hardware store, where she spent her early years working alongside him, learning the value of hard work and determination. However, her fondest memories trace back to her favorite job as a teacher in Pukwana, South Dakota, where she found fulfillment in nurturing young minds from kindergarten to second grade.

When asked about her happiest memory, Helen’s face instantly lit up as she proudly spoke about raising her four children. The joys of motherhood brought her immeasurable happiness and a sense of purpose that surpassed any other accomplishment.

Reminiscing about her youth, Helen fondly recalled the fashion trends that swept through her generation, particularly the iconic bell bottoms. With a twinkle in her eye, she embraced the nostalgia of those times, cherishing the memories associated with her youthful days.

Unlike many who long for the past, Helen expressed contentment with the present year, 2023. She firmly stated that she wouldn’t go back in time, as she is still alive, enjoying life’s spoils, and surrounded by the comfort of Westward Heights Care Center, a place she now calls home.

Reflecting on some of life’s challenges, Helen recalled a humorous incident when she received a ticket for driving too slowly. She also shared a high school prom mishap, having attended with a date who had a bit too much to drink, while she struggled to work the clutch in the car they were driving. Despite these obstacles, Helen’s positive outlook shines through, proving that laughter and resilience are essential ingredients for a well-lived life.

When asked about her life advice, Helen emphasized the importance of putting money away and saving for retirement. Financial security, in her view, provides the freedom to enjoy life to the fullest without worry or constraint.

Among her proudest moments, Helen spoke lovingly of her children and husband. Their achievements and the love they share have been a source of immense pride and joy for her. Family is so important and their happiness means the world to her.

In her current phase of life, Helen finds happiness in simple yet enjoyable activities such as playing Family Feud and bingo. These moments bring her a sense of community and fulfillment.

When contemplating her legacy, Helen expressed a desire to be remembered as a happy individual who brought joy to those around her. Her infectious smile and jovial nature have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the hearts of those who have crossed her path.

If granted three wishes, Helen’s desires were rooted in the well-being of her loved ones and the Westward Heights Care Center community. She expressed a wish for her husband, Larry, to attend church. Additionally, she longed for the gift of organization, craving the peace and tranquility that would accompany an orderly existence. Lastly, she playfully shared her dream of owning Westward Heights, the place she now calls home, wishing to ensure its continued success and prosperity.

“Don’t worry, be happy” – these words hold a special place in Helen’s heart. This favorite saying serves as a guiding principle, reminding her to embrace life’s ups and downs with a positive mindset and unwavering joy.

In her twilight years, Helen finds solace and strength in her faith, emphasizing the importance of her relationship with God and her cherished family. The wisdom gained over a lifetime of experiences has revealed the true essence of what matters most: faith, love, and the bonds that connect us all.

When asked about what she loves most about Westward Heights Care Center, Helen responded with a mischievous grin, “The good food, how well they treat me, and the fact that they haven’t kicked me out yet!” Her lightheartedness and gratitude for her current home exemplify her jovial nature and appreciation for the blessings in her life.

Before her time at Westward Heights Care Center, Helen embraced a unique passion – clowning. As a former clown at the state school, she brought joy and laughter to countless individuals. The memories of those big parties and the happiness she spread continue to hold a special place in her heart.

Helen Lantgen’s journey through life has been marked by love, laughter, and unwavering happiness. Her story serves as a reminder to cherish the simple joys, invest in relationships, and approach each day with a smile. Westward Heights Care Center is honored to have her as their Resident of the Month, a shining example of a life well-lived and a beacon of positivity in their midst.

Helen’s family is very happy with Westward Heights. “The staff does a great job,” stated Helen’s husband, Larry.

