(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow is expected to continue across western Wyoming today, spreading south and east this afternoon and evening.

Windy conditions are likely again today for most locations.

High temperatures will be in the teens and 20’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and single digits, down to the negatives for windier areas.

h/t NWSR