Wednesday Farmers Market tonight-You’re Invited!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

The Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market invites you to join us in City Park from 5-7pm, this Wednesday, May 10th for our WELCOME BACK PARTY!

**Live Music ** Kids Games ** Silent Auctions ** Giveaways ** Cupcake Walks ** Food Trucks **



VENDOR SPACE AVAILABLE: To reserve your space or receive more information, message: [email protected]

Big thanks to all our wonderful 2023 Sponsors. We are so grateful for their ongoing support of

our organization’s events. Their generosity has made a tremendous impact on our cause, and we would like to express our sincere appreciation.

PLATINUM SPONSORS

Fremont Counseling Services

Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center

ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup

Rocky Mountain Logistics, Inc

WyoToday, The Ranger

Gales Carpet One Floor and Home

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery

Genuine meats

Home Source

Precision outdoor power & sharpening

2M construction

Sutherland’s

County Title

Chemtrade

Follow Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market on Facebook to get updates and

announcements on our giveaways, raffles, entertainment, and fun family activities we

will be introducing this year!