Wednesday Farmers Market tonight-You’re Invited!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.
The Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market invites you to join us in City Park from 5-7pm, this Wednesday, May 10th for our WELCOME BACK PARTY!
**Live Music ** Kids Games ** Silent Auctions ** Giveaways ** Cupcake Walks ** Food Trucks **
VENDOR SPACE AVAILABLE: To reserve your space or receive more information, message: [email protected]
Big thanks to all our wonderful 2023 Sponsors. We are so grateful for their ongoing support of
our organization’s events. Their generosity has made a tremendous impact on our cause, and we would like to express our sincere appreciation.
PLATINUM SPONSORS
Fremont Counseling Services
Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center
ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup
Rocky Mountain Logistics, Inc
WyoToday, The Ranger
Gales Carpet One Floor and Home
Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery
Genuine meats
Home Source
Precision outdoor power & sharpening
2M construction
Sutherland’s
County Title
Chemtrade
Follow Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market on Facebook to get updates and
announcements on our giveaways, raffles, entertainment, and fun family activities we
will be introducing this year!
Stop by city park Wednesday from 5-7 pm for fresh, fun, and local goods!