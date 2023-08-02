Wednesday at the Fremont County Fair – don’t miss any of the fun!

WEDNESDAY

8:00 a.m. Youth Swine Showmanship (4-H Sr., Int., Jr., FFA), Show Pavilion

followed by: Youth Breeding Swine Show

followed by: Youth Market Swine Show and all other Swine Classes

followed by: Fremont County Bred, Fed & Owned Swine Show

9:00 a.m. Youth Rabbit Showmanship (4-H Sr., Int., Jr.), Fur & Feathers Pavilion

followed by: Youth Rabbit Show

11:00 a.m. Kidz Zone & Youth Pocket Pet Show, Cottonwood Lawn

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN FOR GUESTS

12:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Story Hour, Little Wind/Cottonwood Lawn

2:00 p.m. Open Class Demonstration, Fremont Center

3:00 p.m. Returning – Sheep Lead Contest, Show Lawn

followed by – Sheep Costume Contest (Sheep Exhibitors)

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Rock Painting (Judged at 6 p.m.), Cottonwood Lawn

3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Child Development Services Screenings, Little Wind

5:00 p.m Shooting Sports Awards, Show Lawn

5:30 p.m. Special Contest – Best Caramel Craving, Fremont Center – Kitchen

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Begin Arrival of Floriculture/Floral Exhibits, Fremont Center

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Arrival of All Open Horticulture/Vegetable Exhibits, Fremont Center

6:00 p.m. Friends of Fair Jackpot Youth Market Goat Show, Show Lawn

FOLLOWED BY: Friends of Fair Jackpot Youth Market Beef Show, Show Lawn

Presented by Friends of the Fremont County Fair

6.00 p.m. ALL NEW – Pallet Art Challenge – Live Competition, Fremont Center

7:30 p.m. 15th ANNIVERSARY RANCH RODEO – Ticketed Event, Grand Arena, Presented by- Non-Typical Services and Logistics

