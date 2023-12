(Fremont County, WY) – While we might see trace amounts of snow for most of the 10, due to a weather system moving in, wind will have the greatest impact.

“Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Wind prone locations, such as South Pass and Outer Drive around Casper, could see wind gusts to around 60 mph. Winds decrease Sunday evening.” h/t NWSR