WDE to hold free education town hall on March 11

(Lander, WY) – It was announced at the February 20 FCSD #1 school board meeting, that the Wyoming Department of Education will be presenting an education town hall on Monday, March 11 at the Lander Community Center.

The event is free, open to the public, and begins at 6:00 PM.

FCSD #1 board treasurer Taylor Jacobs made the announcement, and will be a featured speaker along with Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

If you cannot attend in person, you can also view the event by scanning the QR code below. h/t WDE