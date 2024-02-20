FCSD #1 school board meets tonight – February 20

(Lander, WY) – The FCSD #1 school board will convene for a regular meeting tonight, February 20 in the district office located at 863 Sweetwater Street.

The meeting begins at 6:00 PM and is open to the public.

You can also view the meeting via Zoom, with Meeting ID: 882 6104 8892 and Passcode: VZ5X5v.

The board will take action for the final readings on the following policies:

The board will also discuss a potential Charter School partnership with Wyoming Personalized Learning Advocates.

The full agenda can be seen here.