    FCSD #1 school board meets tonight – February 20

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Photo - Lander Schools Administration Building

    (Lander, WY) – The FCSD #1 school board will convene for a regular meeting tonight, February 20 in the district office located at 863 Sweetwater Street.

    The meeting begins at 6:00 PM and is open to the public.

    You can also view the meeting via Zoom, with Meeting ID: 882 6104 8892 and Passcode: VZ5X5v.

    The board will take action for the final readings on the following policies:

    The board will also discuss a potential Charter School partnership with Wyoming Personalized Learning Advocates.

    The full agenda can be seen here.

