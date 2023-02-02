WDE, PTSB announce Retention and Recruitment Task Force Members

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) has announced its Retention and Recruitment Task Force; the mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers, district-level, and school-level staff to increase efforts to positively impact the education workforce.

The task force is composed of 25 members: three district superintendents, one personnel director, one school counselor, three principals, 10 teachers, one preservice teacher, three educators who have left the profession, one parent, two post-secondary representatives, and one industry representative.

Task force members include:

Advertisement

Superintendent – Gillian Chapman, Jackson.

Superintendent – John Goldhardt, Laramie.

Superintendent – Shane Ogden, Meeteetse.

Personnel Director – Tanya Wall, Rawlins.

School Counselor – Mary Litman, Casper.

Principal – Christina Mills, Shoshoni.

Principal – Tiffany Rehbein, Cheyenne.

Principal – Nathan Tedjeske, Cody.

Teacher – Chase Anfinson, Glenrock.

Teacher – Alexis Barney, Ranchester.

Teacher – Charles Fournie, Cheyenne.

Teacher – Megan Garnhart, Sheridan.

Teacher – Suzanne Masek, Lander.

Teacher – Jeannette McCoy, Casper.

Teacher – Nancy Nelson, Greybull.

Teacher – Darci Ostermiller, Powell.

Teacher – Caryn Pursley, Rawlins.

Teacher – Zach Schneider, Casper

Preservice Teacher – Sarah Turner, Laramie.

Previous Educator – Diana Espy, Rawlins

Previous Educator – Iva Moss, Arapahoe.

Previous Educator – Andrea Wood, Crook County.

Parent Representative – Carrie Murthy, Laramie.

Postsecondary Representative – Alan Buss, Laramie.

Postsecondary Representative – Teresa Stauffer, Gillette.

Industry Representative – Dan Benford, Cheyenne.

The task force will have its first meeting on February 11, 2023, in Casper.