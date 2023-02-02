WDE, PTSB announce Retention and Recruitment Task Force Members

Press Release

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) has announced its Retention and Recruitment Task Force; the mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers, district-level, and school-level staff to increase efforts to positively impact the education workforce.

The task force is composed of 25 members: three district superintendents, one personnel director, one school counselor, three principals, 10 teachers, one preservice teacher, three educators who have left the profession, one parent, two post-secondary representatives, and one industry representative.

Task force members include:

  • Superintendent – Gillian Chapman, Jackson.
  • Superintendent – John Goldhardt, Laramie.
  • Superintendent – Shane Ogden, Meeteetse.
  • Personnel Director – Tanya Wall, Rawlins.
  • School Counselor – Mary Litman, Casper.
  • Principal – Christina Mills, Shoshoni.
  • Principal – Tiffany Rehbein, Cheyenne.
  • Principal – Nathan Tedjeske, Cody.
  • Teacher – Chase Anfinson, Glenrock.
  • Teacher – Alexis Barney, Ranchester.
  • Teacher – Charles Fournie, Cheyenne.
  • Teacher – Megan Garnhart, Sheridan.
  • Teacher – Suzanne Masek, Lander.
  • Teacher – Jeannette McCoy, Casper.
  • Teacher – Nancy Nelson, Greybull.
  • Teacher – Darci Ostermiller, Powell.
  • Teacher – Caryn Pursley, Rawlins.
  • Teacher – Zach Schneider, Casper
  • Preservice Teacher – Sarah Turner, Laramie.
  • Previous Educator – Diana Espy, Rawlins
  • Previous Educator – Iva Moss, Arapahoe.
  • Previous Educator – Andrea Wood, Crook County.
  • Parent Representative – Carrie Murthy, Laramie.
  • Postsecondary Representative – Alan Buss, Laramie.
  • Postsecondary Representative – Teresa Stauffer, Gillette.
  • Industry Representative – Dan Benford, Cheyenne.

The task force will have its first meeting on February 11, 2023, in Casper. 

