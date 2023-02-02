WDE, PTSB announce Retention and Recruitment Task Force Members

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) has announced its Retention and Recruitment Task Force; the mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers, district-level, and school-level staff to increase efforts to positively impact the education workforce.
The task force is composed of 25 members: three district superintendents, one personnel director, one school counselor, three principals, 10 teachers, one preservice teacher, three educators who have left the profession, one parent, two post-secondary representatives, and one industry representative.
Task force members include:
- Superintendent – Gillian Chapman, Jackson.
- Superintendent – John Goldhardt, Laramie.
- Superintendent – Shane Ogden, Meeteetse.
- Personnel Director – Tanya Wall, Rawlins.
- School Counselor – Mary Litman, Casper.
- Principal – Christina Mills, Shoshoni.
- Principal – Tiffany Rehbein, Cheyenne.
- Principal – Nathan Tedjeske, Cody.
- Teacher – Chase Anfinson, Glenrock.
- Teacher – Alexis Barney, Ranchester.
- Teacher – Charles Fournie, Cheyenne.
- Teacher – Megan Garnhart, Sheridan.
- Teacher – Suzanne Masek, Lander.
- Teacher – Jeannette McCoy, Casper.
- Teacher – Nancy Nelson, Greybull.
- Teacher – Darci Ostermiller, Powell.
- Teacher – Caryn Pursley, Rawlins.
- Teacher – Zach Schneider, Casper
- Preservice Teacher – Sarah Turner, Laramie.
- Previous Educator – Diana Espy, Rawlins
- Previous Educator – Iva Moss, Arapahoe.
- Previous Educator – Andrea Wood, Crook County.
- Parent Representative – Carrie Murthy, Laramie.
- Postsecondary Representative – Alan Buss, Laramie.
- Postsecondary Representative – Teresa Stauffer, Gillette.
- Industry Representative – Dan Benford, Cheyenne.
The task force will have its first meeting on February 11, 2023, in Casper.