Smiles: LVHS student recognized for Wyoming Dept. of Education ‘See Me Teach CTE’ award

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Lander, WY) – Hallie Wilson from LVHS was recognized by the Fremont County School District #1 school board and superintendent Mike Harris at the February 20 regular board meeting last night, in honor of her Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) “See Me Teach CTE” award achievement.

The “See Me Teach CTE” award (CTE stands for Career & Technical Education) provides an opportunity for students who have been identified by a current CTE teacher as an ideal candidate to someday teach CTE themselves, to participate in a day of exploration at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

Nominees demonstrate an interest in the CTE field, such as Family and Consumer Sciences, Construction Trades, Computer Science, Business and Marketing, Agriculture, Automotive, Health Sciences, etc.

Hallie was nominated/sponsored by LVHS Agriculture teacher Taylor Thoman, who shared that this recognition is important in terms of fostering the next generation of CTE teachers.

“This is kind of a big deal, because we really need CTE teachers,” Thoman explained. “We encourage that, and think Hallie has a lot of these traits.”

Thoman shared that in addition to the day of exploration/classes covering how to teach CTE, Hallie will also be recognized by UW at an awards ceremony held during their Discovery Days on March 23rd.

The recognition also provides potential for a scholarship opportunity as well, Thoman added.

Congratulations and good luck, Hallie!