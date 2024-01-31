WDE seeks public comment on proposed standards reductions

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Education seeks public comment on proposed standards for Math, Science, Computer Science, Physical Education, Health and Safety, and Fine & Performing Arts.

Public comment can be submitted through online survey, virtual session, or written comment, by 11:59 p.m. on March 21. The public can attend a virtual public comment session to provide verbal input. The session will begin with an informational presentation, followed by the collection of comments. Attendees may join and exit at any time during the meeting.

“With an overall reduction of 69%, these standards represent a concerted effort to listen and respond to the needs of teachers, communities, and policymakers,” says State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

Join a Zoom Public Comment Session below.

The standards documents and proposed Chapter 10 Rules can be found at the links below:

Send written comments to the address below or email to [email protected]:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Barb Marquer

122 W. 25th Street, Suite E200

Cheyenne, WY 82002

