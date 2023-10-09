Water study presentation, department head reports on agenda for regular Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the meeting includes a public presentation on a water study by Gores and Associates.

There will be a department head report from the Shoshoni Police Department, and the mayor will report on the new Town Hall, the state shooting complex, the sewer expansion, and the Halloween barbecue and costume contest.

Advertisement

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.