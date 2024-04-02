State shooting complex task force to publish formal request for proposals next week; applications due June 23

The State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force has finalized its formal request for site proposals from communities interested in hosting the future facility.

The RFP will be published April 8, and the proposals are due back June 23, according to the draft document the task force reviewed during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

The task force will hold an executive session June 12-14 to review and screen the applicants for formal presentations, which will take place June 24-28, followed by site visits July 8-19, the document states.

The task force will meet again Aug. 12-16 to make a final selection, according to the document.

Legislative staffers will then draft a recommendation letter requesting a bill draft be introduced during the 2025 legislative session designating the shooting range site and appropriating $10 million toward the project, the document states.

Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in late summer or fall 2025, according to the draft RFP.