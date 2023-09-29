Water Line Repairs at the 300 block of Popo Agie set for early October

As the City of Lander nears completion of the water line repairs on the 200 block of Cliff Street, crews will begin working on water line repairs on the 300 block of Popo Agie Street next week. Please expect a road closure on the 300 block of Popo Agie Street beginning on Monday, October 2. The project will infringe on the intersection of 3rd Street and Popo Agie and we encourage everyone to please slow down and use caution in the area for the next few weeks.

After months of securing essential parts for the repairs, we are dedicated to working on this project before the impending winter. The City of Lander extends its gratitude to the community for your understanding and cooperation during this process as we work to repair our city’s infrastructure.

The 100 blocks of North and South 2nd Street are now fully open for use. The milling and paving project was completed this week and was made possible by 1% optional tax funds.