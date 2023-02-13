WATCH: Next Level Car Seat Levels

Injury Prevention Resources has made this video that shows how to properly use car seat levels to keep your child safe. IPR’s Noel Cooper shares how it is imperative that the angle be set correctly to avoid your child suffering life-altering repercussions.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to learn more about the importance of using the correct car seat levels.

