(Green River, WY) – The Lady Wolverines will conclude their Flaming Gorge Tournament by taking on Rawlins at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

Riverton saw Rawlins a week ago and won 49-44. The RHS girls, from Riverton, have dropped a pair of tournament games this week to Thunder Basin and Lyman.

Catch Saturday’s contest in the player below. RHS basketball can be watched all season long on our YouTube page and listened to on 105.1 JACK-FM.

