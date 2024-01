(Cheyenne, WY) – Riverton’s boys and girls are back at it for day two of the James Johnson Winter Classic in Cheyenne.

Both teams will face Cheyenne South from South High School, with girls varsity scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and the boys to follow around 7:30 p.m.

Join us for all the action on our YouTube page, or the audio-only feed can be heard on 105.1 JACK-FM!

