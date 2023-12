(Riverton, WY) – The Strannigan Classic concludes Saturday afternoon with one more Riverton double-header.

Riverton faces a tough Cheyenne East squad with ladies varsity action projected to start at 3:00 p.m. and boys varsity at 4:30 p.m.

You can watch the games in the link below and RHS games will be available all season on our YouTube channel!

