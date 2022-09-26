Watch: FCSD #1 Candidate Forum

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District #1 Candidate Forum was held in Lander on Sunday, September 25. It was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Fremont County.

The forum included the following candidates: Aileen Brew, Jennifer Butler, Maureen Donohoue Howell, Tim Green, Karen Harms, Jared Kail, Mike McConnell, Todd Sutton, Sharon Terhune, and Ralph Vinci. It was moderated by Anne Magnan.

The entire forum can be watched below. The next forum is scheduled for October 7 at 6 pm and is for the Lander Mayor and Lander City Council in the LVHS auditorium.

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.