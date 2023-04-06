WhatsHappening: League of Women Voters of Fremont County hosting informal meet and greet

(Lander, WY) – The League of Women Voters of Fremont County invites you to an informal public meet and greet at the Inn at Lander on Thursday, April 13 from 6-8 pm.

“Mingle with our local, county, and state elected officials, share some appetizers, and meet new community members,” shared LWVFC Chair Linda Barton.

The invitation has gone out to all elected officials in Fremont County, Barton noted. So far, those that have confirmed include: Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock and possible council members; Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler; Clerk Julie Freese; County Assessor Tara Berg; Clerk of Courts Kristie Green; Lander Chamber ED Owen Sweeney; FCSD#1 School Board President Jared Kail; Lander City Councilmember Missy White; Director of Wyoming Pathways Michael Kusiek; and Director of Fremont County Library System Anita Marple.

