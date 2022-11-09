Coffee Time: Lander Mayor Monte Richardson chats about Monday Council meeting, unofficial 2022 General Election win

(Lander, WY) – Each Wednesday after a Lander City Council meeting, Lander Mayor Monte Richardson stops by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to chat with host Vince Tropea about that week’s meeting and other Lander happenings.

Today’s interview was also the day after the 2022 General Election, so the Mayor filled us in his unofficial victory, and thanked those who voted for him.

In addition to catching up with the Mayor, Lander Chief of Police Scott Peters stopped by to talk about some updates with the LPD, and announced that folks should expect increased law enforcement presence on the roads going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The full Coffee Time interview with Richardson and Peters is below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.