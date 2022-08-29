Warmer today; NWSR calls for potential record high temperatures in coming weeks

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, things will be warmer and dry today with mostly sunny skies across the area.

High pressure will keep dry conditions and warming temperatures throughout the week, and the NWSR has also shared that record high temperatures will be likely in the coming weeks. The resurgence of typical summertime weather is likely in the coming weeks. This means it will be hot and dry. Record highs are possible if this pattern stays in place. #wywx #heat #summer pic.twitter.com/wC4axPsCxF Advertisement August 28, 2022

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 78 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 50’s.