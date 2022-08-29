Warmer today; NWSR calls for potential record high temperatures in coming weeks

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, things will be warmer and dry today with mostly sunny skies across the area.
High pressure will keep dry conditions and warming temperatures throughout the week, and the NWSR has also shared that record high temperatures will be likely in the coming weeks.
High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 78 degrees.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 50’s.