    Warmer weather east of the Divide this Saturday

    Amanda Fehring
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – Warmer weather for locations east of the Divide today, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

    However, for the Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni areas, there is a ridge of high pressure that began to nudge into the area, shared County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson. Their temperatures will be a few degrees milder today, with a high in the low 20s under partly sunny skies.

    Elsewhere in the 10, sees highs in the mid- to upper-30s and Dubois is the warmest at 44 degrees.

    h/t NWSR
