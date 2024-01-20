Warmer weather east of the Divide this Saturday

(Fremont County, WY) – Warmer weather for locations east of the Divide today, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

However, for the Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni areas, there is a ridge of high pressure that began to nudge into the area, shared County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson. Their temperatures will be a few degrees milder today, with a high in the low 20s under partly sunny skies.

Elsewhere in the 10, sees highs in the mid- to upper-30s and Dubois is the warmest at 44 degrees.

h/t NWSR