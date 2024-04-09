More

    Warmer, sunnier conditions for Tuesday; scattered showers possible for western, northern mountains

    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, April 9, will be sunny and mild for most of Fremont County, with clear, windy conditions expected tonight.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that scattered showers are possible to the north today, with light, accumulating snow expected in the western and northern mountains through tonight.

    High temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 30’s and upper 20’s.

