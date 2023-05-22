Warm temperatures, lingering smoke expected today; scattered afternoon showers possible

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, well above-normal temperatures continue today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

Smoke will linger, but favorable air flow and winds should help to decrease smoke this evening.

Warm temperatures and afternoon rain chances will continue through the week.

Highs will be in the 70’s for most today, with Riverton and Shoshoni in the lower 80s. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50’s to upper 40’s for most, with Dubois a bit cooler at 42 degrees. h/t NWSR