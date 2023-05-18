Haze in Fremont County not just from rain; smoke from Canada wildfires moving across the region

(Fremont County, WY) – Folks in Fremont County may have noticed the skies look a little extra hazy today, more so than what would normally be here for the expected precipitation, with the National Weather Service in Riverton confirming the cause to be from the wildfires in Canada.

“It is from the wildfires in Canada, there are several large fires burning in Alberta,” the NWSR told County 10.

Currently, air quality is listed as moderate for the region, but is increasing to the “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” range, according to fire.airnow.gov.

h/t fire.air.gov


There are currently 92 active fires in the Alberta region.

