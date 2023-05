(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warmer temperatures are expected today with plenty of Canadian wildfire smoke.

A few mountain showers and storms are possible, but most locations will remain dry.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s today, with lows tonight in the mid 40’s and upper 30’s for the windier areas.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR