Warm, cloudy conditions today; isolated showers possible tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today continues the warming trend, but with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will spread from south to north today, with possible wind gusts.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s for most of the County, with Dubois and Shoshoni the outliers at at 79 and 91 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid 50’s tonight for most tonight, with things a bit cooler in in Dubois and Jeffrey City at 48 and 51 degrees.

A cold front will bring a better chance of storms on Friday.