‘Warm before the storm;’ high winds, warm temperatures for Sunday, Monday set to make way for winter weather conditions

(Fremont County, WY) – Today, February 25, will have sunny skies with southwest wind gusts up to 40+ mph for our area, according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson, with similar conditions expected for tonight.

Lipson added the wind gusts will pick up to 50+ mph tomorrow, February 25, and that the South Pass and Beaver Rim areas could have 70-80+ mph winds both today and tomorrow.

These winds will lead to mild air and resulting warmer temperatures for today and parts of Monday, but Lipson is calling this the “warm before the storm,” as a strong Pacific trough approaches from the west and a Canadian cold front approaches from the north, that will lead to scattered rain and snow showers starting Monday night into Tuesday, as well as “sharply” colder, snowy conditions by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared the following temperature and wind outlook, with highs in the 40’s and even lower 50’s today. h/t NWSR

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s and upper 20’s for most.